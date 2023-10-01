The endless battle: Photographs from the Yom Kippur War in the Golan Heights

For the Israeli soldiers stationed in the Golan Heights, the Yom Kippur War lasted much longer than just the month of October

Officially, the Yom Kippur War lasted just under three weeks. But for some of the units fighting in the Golan Heights, it lasted much longer. Cross border incidents with the Syrian army, mainly in areas known as the Syrian Enclave, continued throughout the winter, meaning the soldiers that were stationed there during the war kept fighting for the months that followed.

50 years later, I met the paratroopers of the 98th paratroopers reserve battalion to hear, and see the pictures, of the shock they felt when the war broke out by surprise on Yom Kippur, and also of the long months following the war, and their friends who did not return from the battlefield.

Watch the story: