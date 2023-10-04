'You're not alone': Breaking the taboo on PTSD

For decades, PTSD in soldiers went unrecognized by Israel's Defense Ministry • Yuval Neriah is one of the people trying to change the dialogue

For the fiftieth anniversary of the Yom Kippur war, i24NEWS interviewed four Yom Kippur veterans to hear about the different ways in which they dealt with their experiences.

Yuval Neriah is a psychologist and researcher with expertise in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and was one of the first people in Israel to talk about PTSD. But he is also a decorated war hero himself, receiving recognition for his actions in the Yom Kippur War. After the war, he worked with the Israeli Defense Ministry doing research on prisoners of war and documenting the psychological effects that the trauma had on them. When we spoke, he said he feels this is his calling: to represent his comrades and to give them the opportunity to speak up.

Watch the story here: