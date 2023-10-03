A tale of bravery and naivete: The hero of Tel Saki

In refusing to obey a command, Itzhak Nagreker managed to save his comrades sheltering inside Tel Saki bunker — and landed him in Syria as a prisoner of war

The Tel Saki bunker is one of the most iconic sites of the Yom Kippur War. Located in the southern Golan Heights, it was the site of great bloodshed on the Syrian front.

30 Israeli soldiers were killed during the first days of battle, but 30 others were saved by the naïve gesture of a young armed corps soldier named Itzhak Nagreker. A new immigrant from India who came to Israel just a few years before the war, his unwitting act of bravery landed him in a Syrian jail for 8 months after he was caught alive during the Tel Saki battle. He shares his story with i24NEWS.

Watch the story here: