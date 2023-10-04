“The shelter was our synagogue”: How the residents of Ramat Magshimim survived the Yom Kippur War

Ramat Magshimim, in the Golan Heights, lost 9 residents during a period of attrition with Syria from 1970 until 1975

Established on the Golan Heights in 1968, Ramat Magshimim lies a mere three kilometers from the border with Syria. The first observant community, it's also the sole settlement to have been conquered by the Syrian army in 1973, the day after Yom Kippur — the day after the surprise war broke out.

I traveled to the northern town to meet Varda Hershkowitz. In 1973, she was a young mother of two small children, to hear her account of the harrowing day the war broke out, and the stalwart resilience of the community.

Watch the story here:

