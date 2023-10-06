From prisoner of war to hero of Tel Saki, 50 years after the Yom Kippur War

His story was dramatized — and he says fictionalized — in the hit Israeli TV series, 'Valley of Tears,' about the opening days of the Yom Kippur War

It was a small bunker on the Golan Heights, less than ten square meters, and the situation of the 30 Israeli soldiers sheltering in it was dire. Some of them were wounded, others dead or dying. The area outside was crawling with well-armed Syrian troops whose blood was up. They were saved by a heroic act of self-sacrifice.

Tel Saki, a dormant volcanic hill with a bunker on top, occupies a strategic location that has sometimes been called the gateway to the southern Golan Heights. Hours before the war, Lieutenant Menachem Ansbacher, a young paratroop lieutenant, was sent there with four other soldiers to act as an observation team. No one on the Israeli side, even with the war imminent, was expecting what would happen. At most, Ansbacher was told he and his team were there in case a small skirmish developed.

It was more than a small skirmish. When the Syrians and Egyptians launched their surprise attack on October 6, 1973, ushering in the Yom Kippur War, the thin line of Israeli troops on both fronts found themselves outnumbered and outgunned. While desperate battles were taking place in the Sinai, Israeli troops on the strategic Golan Heights Plateau were facing a Syrian force far superior in numbers. At one point, it looked as if there was nothing to stop the Syrians from overrunning the Golan and sweeping down into northern Israel.

Those Israeli tanks which weren’t destroyed were forced to pull back, and the scattering of infantry who weren’t killed or surrounded in their outposts had to try to retreat, or be captured.

The small team on Tel Saki kept up a steady stream of fire at the rampaging Syrians at the foot of the hill, but were forced to retreat into the bunker. Throughout the night and early hours of the next day, soldiers who survived hits to their tanks tried to reach the bunker to find shelter. One of them was Itzhak Nagreker, a recent immigrant from India.

“We came here because we had no choice, we had to recover ammunition,” he remembers. “We didn’t get there in the evening — we went inside the next morning. The Syrian forces surrounded us with 10 tanks. We were trapped. We received the order to take refuge in this bunker on Tel Saki, to wait for reinforcements."

The Syrians who captured Tel Saki moved on, leaving only a few soldiers behind. Inside the bunker, the Israelis waited grimly for a rescue. It never arrived.

"Suddenly, a dead silence in the bunker,” Nagreker remembers. “The two (Israeli) soldiers guarding the entrances rushed inside. A grenade had been thrown."

Nagreker was the only one unharmed by the grenade blast. He stood among the wounded, the dead and the dying, waiting for orders.

Ansbacher said that "someone has to go out now to warn the Syrians we are surrendering."

Nagreker realized he had to act quickly, before the Syrians tossed more grenades into the bunker. He dropped the grenades he was carrying and his weapon, and raised his hands in the universal signal.

There were two Syrian soldiers were waiting outside, their Kalashnikovs pointing at Nagreker. Using sign language, one of them asked how many more Israelis were inside the bunker.

"Instinctively, like a robot, I made the sign 4, which corresponds to a tank crew, then I made the sign 0.”

He was the only one left alive, he told them.

The two soldiers believed him, and did not bother to check if he was telling the truth.

They took Nageker prisoner. During his interrogation that same evening by a Syrian with perfect Hebrew, he was told that had they known he was a tank crewman, and not a pilot, they would have shot him on the spot.

Nagreker was one of 65 Israelis unlucky enough to fall into Syrian captivity during the war. For several months, his life, and those of his fellow Israeli captives, was a veritable hell.

“We were in a Syrian army headquarters the first two weeks,” says Nagreker. “There, we were tortured. It’s also there that they made us believe that Israel had lost the war — and we believed them."

The Israelis were then moved to a prison in Damascus where “for 5 months, we did not see the light of day. The prison conditions were really terrible." Nagreker and his fellow POWs were subjected to mock executions.

The Israelis were held captive until mid-1974. Until one day, they were told their freedom was coming.

"We didn’t believe it. We thought it was a bluff,” says Nagreker,

For him, liberation brought a new panic.

If, despite what the Syrians had said, Israel did in fact still exist, he feared he’d be condemned when he got back home. He thought the soldiers he’d left behind in the bunker had all been killed because he had ignored orders and surrendered only himself, leaving them to their fate.

“We had received the order to get out of the bunker to warn the Syrians that we were surrendering, but I, as an idiot, had decided alone not to listen to this order. So I did not want to return to Israel," he explains.

Negreker’s worries proved to be unfounded. It was his family, not the military police, who were waiting for him at the airport when he finally arrived home with the other Israelis.

And the men he’d left behind in the bunker had not been killed. They had made it home, and organized a welcome party for him when he returned.

"We hugged, we kissed. I wept all the tears in my body. I was able to release all this tension that I had inside me," remembers Nagreker.

But not everyone was so welcoming. Becoming a POW still held a stigma in Israel.

"At this time, each prisoner had to commit suicide in order to not fall into captivity," is how Nagreker puts it.

He felt that the repatriated POWs were treated like contaminated people. He’s not alone in this. Many Israelis who returned home fared worse than their initial captivity.

“Apart from physical care, we did not receive anything until 1998," Negreker complains.

It took 25 years for the Israeli defense ministry to officially recognize the traumas of soldiers, and provide them with psychological care. Negreker’s heroism also went unrecognized by the authorities.

"A decoration? You cannot be a hero when you were taken prisoner, so I received no recognition. I didn’t ask for anything either. I don’t want anything"

Today, Negreker lives with his wife on the Golan Heights. Despite everything, it’s an area he fell in love with.

His story was dramatized — and he says fictionalized — in the hit Israeli TV series, “Valley of Tears,” about the opening days of the Yom Kippur War on the Golan Heights.

