'I told him: Go ahead, go to Israel' Memories of Yom Kippur 1973

For Shmuel there was something far greater driving him forward, saying 'I’m not afraid. I believe in God, I haven’t even thought about death for a second'

It’s 1973. Yona, a Frenchwoman, and Shmuel, an Englishman, have been married since 1969, and live in Carmiel, in the north of Israel. They have a daughter, born in 1970, and in 1973, a second child who was stillborn. Yona is not doing well. She feels that in order to recover from the death of her baby she should return to her birthplace and be near her family in Marseille. She convinces her husband, and they leave Israel.

This was in March. On Yom Kippur of that same year, war broke out. “We are in France, in Marseille, trying to live again after this misfortune that befell us. I needed my mother,” Yona recalls. “And then we heard that things were getting tough in Israel, that they were not going well at all. We felt far away.”

Shmuel is in despair. He is thinking of his friends in the army; he was a paratrooper in 1967 during the Six Day War. He lives and breathes for Israel.

"I see him getting up at night, walking around in circles, not being able to sleep because of the stress. It lasted for two days. In the end, I told him: Go back to Israel. In any case, I knew that our stay in France was temporary, our life was here."

Shmuel doesn't need to be told twice. He has only one thought in his mind: find his uniform and fight. Did he have any fear of leaving his family? Of dying? "I was not afraid. I believe in God, I didn't think about death even for a second. Yes, I was going to be far from my wife whom I adore, and far from my daughter. But it was instinctual — I had to be there.” Nobody can understand how Yona can be so accepting of this fact. “My mother chewed me alive,” she remembers, smiling. “She said I was crazy, that I was a mother and that we had a way of escaping the war. She didn’t understand.” Shmuel is already on the plane. When he arrives, in the middle of the war, he does not know where his parachute regiment is, so he joins a unit made up of soldiers from abroad like him.

Kippour war, courtesy Shmuel Inbar Sinai 1973.

“Our role was to monitor the very high hills above the Suez Canal on the Egyptian border to prevent infiltration by soldiers. We also had to fire against enemy fighter planes that passed overhead. It was going by so fast... We see the image passing and we hear the explosion. Did we know that we're not going to die? If the plane can reach us? I didn't think about it, I was thinking about my wife, my daughter. We were all ‘strangers,’ but we supported each other.”

Yona, meanwhile in Marseille, without a telephone, had no way of contacting Shmuel. "I didn't know if he's alive, I didn't know where he was. But, on the other hand, the people with whom I work with allowed me to get in touch with the liaison officer in Israel who was responsible for informing me and forwarded me telexes which said: ‘everything is fine, Shmuel Isaac number…’”

Shmuel interrupts, "960980 was my soldier ID number. I'll never forget it. This number has remained engraved in my memory.”

Kippour war, courtesy Shmuel Inbar Sinai 1973

Once the war was over, Shmuel wanted to return. "I asked my commander the question and I asked him if I still had to stay on alert or with my brothers in arms. He told me no, I could find my family. He told me to ‘sign the documents releasing me from my duties.’”

“When he came home,” says Yona, “our daughter Dvorah, our little “Tsabarit [Israel-born]” barely spoke Hebrew, she was 3 and a half years old. And all this time, she had been looking at the sky.”

“Dad is in the “Aviron [airplane],” she said.

GPO Archive YOM KIPPUR WAR. IN THE PHOTO, A COCKPIT OF A FIGHTER PLANE.

Looking back, Shmuel is very lucid about the war and its consequences. "War is human stupidity. If only we could make peace with our so-called "enemies,” since we come from the same patriarch, our father Avraham. I thought so at the time, I still think so today".

