A Gaza roadmap no Israeli government is likely to accept

The Board of Peace’s proposed Gaza roadmap, unveiled on Friday, is highly controversial and difficult to imagine any Israeli government accepting.

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Israel would be expected to fully end all military operations against Hamas in Gaza, even though Hamas continues to violate the ceasefire and has made no changes to its charter or ideology suggesting that it has abandoned its goal of destroying Israel.

Under the roadmap’s provisions for new police personnel, even after vetting, individuals who fail to meet the required standards (for example, those identified as Hamas operatives) would be offered alternative civilian positions. No one would lose financial rights because of “political affiliation.” In practice, this means Hamas members could remain active in Gaza under different civilian roles.

The decommissioning and storage of heavy weapons would begin only after Israel fulfills its remaining commitments, including ending military operations. In other words, Hamas’s arsenal would remain in Gaza while Israel is expected to rely on Palestinian authorities to control it.

“The entire process is linked to an Israeli withdrawal, in phases, from the areas under its control in Gaza,” the roadmap states. This directly contradicts Israel’s repeatedly stated position that no further withdrawals will take place before Hamas is fully disarmed.

The roadmap also states that “no weapons shall be transferred or handed to Israel or non-Palestinian parties.” Again, Israel would be expected to trust Palestinian authorities to secure Hamas’s weapons rather than remove them entirely, despite President Trump’s repeated calls for Gaza to be fully disarmed.

At the end of the process, only the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza would “hold, store or control weapons in Gaza.” Whether Israel would consider such an arrangement credible is highly questionable.

The roadmap further states that its implementation would “create appropriate conditions for a credible pathway towards achieving Palestinian self-determination and statehood.” Many Israelis would view this as granting statehood in the aftermath of the October 7 attack.

Personal firearms would still be permitted under licenses issued by the NCAG, again requiring Israel to trust the new governing authority’s oversight.

The proposal says militia weapons would be “decommissioned and stored under NCAG authority” rather than removed from Gaza. Critics would argue that this leaves open the possibility that these weapons could eventually be used against Israel again.

Finally, Israeli forces would complete a phased withdrawal from Gaza under an agreed timetable, in accordance with President Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan, including a commitment not to force anyone to leave the Strip.

The result would leave Israel relying on Palestinian authorities to safeguard the remaining weapons, while refraining from future military operations and withdrawing its forces from Gaza’s borders. It is difficult to see any Israeli government agreeing to such terms.