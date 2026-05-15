A peace plan for Cyprus before year’s end?

Reports suggest that the UN may submit a fresh peace initiative on Cyprus before Secretary-General António Guterres completes his term. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has worked hard to place the substance of the Cyprus problem back on the international agenda.

Effort and optimism however do not substitute for the conditions necessary to produce a durable settlement. A close look at the situation on the ground calls for caution and pragmatism.

The Cyprus problem today is not simply a dispute between two communities on a divided island. It is a contestation in a broader and more consequential geopolitical contest. Turkey’s posture on Cyprus cannot be understood in isolation from its grand strategy in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara aims to position itself as the indispensable gatekeeper of the region's energy corridors, maritime routes, and security architecture. Turkey seeks maritime boundaries with Lebanon, Egypt, Israel, and Libya. In this context, Cyprus is not a legacy dispute to be resolved through compromise. It is a strategic asset to be leveraged.

Turkey’s insistence on the normalization of its secessionist entity in the occupied areas, and on the international recognition of two sovereign states, does not reflect a willingness to negotiate. It reflects a determination to reshape the regional order on its own terms. This position stands in direct contradiction to UN Security Council resolutions, EU policy, and the broad consensus of the international community.

Recent moves by Turkish forces to assert control over parts of the UN buffer zone, and the continued expansion of Turkish military infrastructure on Cypriot soil, are not incidental. They are signals of intent, a unilateral effort to alter facts on the ground without the inconvenience of negotiations.

Optimism about a UN-led initiative also requires us to overlook an uncomfortable reality. The United Nations has not demonstrated a credible record of successful conflict resolution in recent decades. Its capacity to bridge deep structural divides is severely limited. Additionally, the history of UN efforts on Cyprus is itself instructive. From the Galo Plaza report to the American-British-Canadian Plan, from the Set of Ideas advanced in the 1990s to the Guterres framework of 2017, each initiative has foundered on the same fundamental incompatibilities.

The most dramatic example remains the Annan Plan of 2002–2004. That plan was developed without genuine negotiation between the parties. It was broadly considered incompatible with the legitimate expectations of Cypriots for a sovereign, viable and secure state. It collapsed in the referendums of April 2004. The parallel with today is difficult to ignore.

The new initiative is reported to be instigated by a recent Guterres-Erdogan meeting in March 2026. Encouragement from the Turkish President whose public statements remain deeply ambiguous, if not fundamentally incompatible with any prospect of a compromised settlement, is a thin basis for optimism.

Erdogan’s track record on Cyprus offers no reason for confidence. His government continues to advance the recognition of a separate state in Cyprus. It continues to reject the established UN framework. And it continues to expand its military footprint on the island. These are not the actions of a party preparing for compromise.

There is a further practical obstacle. Guterres leaves office at the end of this year. Any initiative launched in the remaining months would depend on the priorities and approach of his successor, with no guarantee of continuity. Submitting a plan under these circumstances risks producing not a peace process, but another failed exercise, one that hardens cynicism and further entrenches division. A rushed initiative without the underlying conditions for a viable settlement is not a step forward. History has shown it can be a step back.

What Would Progress Actually Require?

Genuine progress would require, at minimum, a Turkish willingness to engage on the basis of the established UN framework — a bizonal, bicommunal federation with a single international personality — rather than continuing to advance the recognition of a separate state. It would require a halt to unilateral military moves on the island. And it would require a broader geopolitical environment in which Turkey’s ambitions in the Eastern Mediterranean are subject to meaningful constraint. None of these conditions are currently in place.

None of this is an argument for passivity. President Christodoulides is right to keep Cyprus on the international agenda and to insist that negotiations return to the substance of the problem. The international community is right to maintain pressure on Turkey to honor its obligations under international law and UN resolutions.

But there is a difference between maintaining a principled position and mistaking diplomatic activity for diplomatic progress. The Cyprus problem will be resolved when Turkey’s strategic calculus changes — when the costs of maintaining the status quo outweigh the benefits, and when Ankara genuinely accepts a solution compatible with international legality. That moment has not yet arrived. Recognizing that is not pessimism. It is realism.