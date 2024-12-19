How does Israel figure in US-China relations ahead of Trump presidency? | National Security Podcast

While Israel is inclined to strengthen relations with China, the dynamics between Washington DC and Beijing necessitate a balance between the two powers. Any change to the balance would not be in the Jewish state's best interests, Ofir Dayan explained to i24NEWS on the weekly National Security Podcast, produced in collaboration with the Institute for National Security Studies.

Before the war, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was supposed to fly to Beijing. Ahead of his flight, leaks from his office suggested that the trip would be an opportunity to rebalance Israel's position between the US and China.

"But rebalancing is not in our best interest," Dayan said. "The United States and President Biden stood by us every step of the way, while this was not the case for China."

China's economic power poses a temptation for Israel's technological companies and government seeking to expand and strengthen industries. However, Israel cannot afford to simply follow the lure of economic power.

In contrast to the US, "China has yet to condemn the October 7 attack," Dayan added. "It hasn't said Hamas's name, and hosted Hamas in Beijing."

While Israel may no longer be a bipartisan issue in the US, facing off with China is truly an issue that occupies both Democrats and Republicans.

In the past, "there's many occassions where the US came to Israel and said, you know what, we're not OK with China building 5G infrastructure here in Israel," Dayan recalls. "We're not OK with this and that, and I think that Israel had to navigate a very delicate balance between China and the US."

As US President-Elect Donald Trump enters the White House in January, Israel has to wait and see how China-US relations will change to ascertain how close it can cozy up to Beijing.

Trump in 2018 imposed serious tariffs against China, but his upcoming presidency may be different.

WATCH the full podcast: