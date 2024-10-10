Israel’s embassy rebukes German foreign ministry over its attacks on IDF

Germany’s Green party-controlled foreign ministry has continued unabated to delegitimize Israel’s efforts to combat Palestinian terrorism, prompting stern rebukes from the Jewish state.

Germany’s foreign ministry posted on X that ”The high number of civilian casualties in an Israeli airstrike in Tulkarm is shocking. In the fight against terror, the Israeli army has failed to protect civilians in the West Bank. Palestinians like Israelis have the right to live in safety.”

Israel’s embassy countered on X that “you have quickly reached conclusions, it is important to set the record straight, especially when it comes to criticizing measures to prevent further terrorist attacks like those on October 7th: The attack eliminated at least 12 terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations — including Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, the head of the Hamas terror network in Tulkarm, and Jit Radwan, a key Islamic Jihad player in the Tulkarem region. We know for certain that they were involved in a planned direct attack – *a ticking bomb* -- against Israeli civilians.“

The Israeli diplomats noted that ”The following people were eliminated with them: Majdi Salem, Ayman Tangi, Basel Naafa, Ahmad Gamal Obaid, Issam Kouzakh, Mahmoud Harwish, Tair Majdi Hussein Al-Lwisi, Anwar Muhammad Mousa Masimi and Ma'moun Anabtawi (all were linked to Hamas) and Rakan Bilal (Islamic Jihad). What is truly shocking and disturbing is the fact that certain people are tweeting accusations that lack context. Or do they simply consider the safety of Israeli civilians not important enough?”

i24NEWS reported that five Israeli soldiers were wounded during the Tulkarm operation during the first week of October. Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, and the country’s controversial ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, went silent about the injured IDF soldiers. Prior to October 7, Seibert was rebuked twice by Israel’s foreign ministry, including for his participation in a memorial service that honored dead Hamas terrorists.

The German foreign ministry X post against the IDF comes amid Berlin’s imposition of a weapons embargo on Israel. Baerbock also organized a private dinner with a group of hardcore anti-Israel and antisemitic activists prior to the IDF’s Tulkarm operation.

Just days before the October 7 remembrance of Hamas’ slaughter of nearly 1,200 people, Germany’s foreign ministry also airbrushed the crucial role of the IDF in rescuing a young Yazidi woman held hostage by Hamas in Gaza from its statement. The German diplomats wrote “Fawzia was only eleven years old when she was kidnapped from Shingal. After ten years of enslavement, she has been freed from Gaza. We are relieved that the Yazidi woman has now been able to embrace her mother again. Over 2,700 Yazidi women & girls are still missing.”

Israel’s embassy fired back “According to @GermanyDiplo , a Yazidi woman wakes up after 10 years of slavery in Gaza and decides to free herself from her Hamas-ISIS captor. Did you, at the foreign office, run out of characters while drafting the tweet, or did you simply forget to mention the direct involvement of Israeli security forces in her release?”

According to the newspaper Berlin Tagesspiegel, Israel’s ambassador, Ron Prosor, criticized the German foreign ministry for its abstention vote at the UN General Assembly in September that condemned Israel for not withdrawing from the West Bank.

“I expect clear language from Germany,” said Prosor, adding “Abstention is not a stance.” Prosor delivered his remarks at a memorial event for the victims of October 7. A mere 150 people showed up.

Separately but related, the controversial German foreign ministry-funded German-Israel Friendship Association in Stuttgart (DIG-Stuttgart) held a October 7 solidarity event with Isabel Fezer, a deputy mayor for the city the Stuttgart. The city of Stuttgart permits a pro-Hamas group to fundraise on its municipal website.

Fezer did not return i24NEWS' press queries. The DIG-Stuttgart chairperson, Oliver Vrankovic, has refused for over a year to demand the city’s mayor, Frank Nopper, delete the notice of the pro-Hamas group, Palestine Committee Stuttgart.

The DIG-Stuttgart and the city government have also ignored Israeli Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi and family members from the victims of October 7 who are demanding that Stuttgart delete the pro-Hamas information.

When asked about Stuttgart enabling a pro- Hamas group on its website, Tzvika Mor, from Kiryat Arba, near Hebron, whose son, Eitan, was kidnapped from the Nova Festival, told i24NEWS “Hamas has been a terrorist organization since its inception. Hamas’s charter, which was never altered, calls for the annihilation of the state of Israel. That is the movement’s primary goal. If Germany, as a state, and the mayor of Stuttgart, view Hamas as a legitimate organization, then they didn’t learn a thing from the Holocaust that their forefathers brought upon the Jewish people, and history shall judge them for that.”

Mor added “The whole European attempt (and Germany’s in particular) to appease the most barbaric factions of the Muslim world, such as Hamas, will cost Germany dearly- it is already suffering gravely from these immigrants. History proves that whoever goes up against the Jewish people is inevitably going to perish from this world. The Germans should remember the Babylonians, Persians, Greeks and Romans who attempted to depress the Jewish people, and were extinguished from this world. If Germany is a life-seeking nation, it should stand with Israel and the Jewish people.”

When asked about Mor’s comment, Shira Ben Tzion-Khidra, a spokeswoman for Israel’s embassy, did not immediately respond.