National Security Podcast | A New Frontier: Israel’s Pivot into the Indo-Pacific

The Indo-Pacific is a rapidly evolving region, home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, critical maritime routes, and complex security dynamics. It has become the focal point of global competition, with major powers vying for influence, particularly the United States and China, whose rivalry shapes the region’s strategic landscape. For Israel, this region presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, it offers partnerships in technology, defense, and trade with countries like India, Japan, and Australia. On the other hand, Israel must navigate the complexities of regional rivalries and align its strategy to stay relevant in this vital part of the world.

On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, in partnership with the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Dr. Ori Sela explores Israel’s potential role in the vast and dynamic Indo-Pacific region, why the region is critical to Israel’s strategic future and how Israel can both contribute to and benefit from the opportunities in the Indo-Pacific.