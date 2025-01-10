National Security Podcast | Egypt’s Silent Power Approach to Balancing War & Peace

Egypt occupies a critical position in the Middle East, not only geographically but also diplomatically, economically, and strategically. As the first Arab nation to sign a peace treaty with Israel, Egypt has remained a cornerstone of regional stability and an essential partner in maintaining security and facilitating diplomacy. However, the ongoing Gaza conflict, which erupted following Hamas’s October 7 massacre, has placed Egypt under immense pressure. From rising domestic frustration and extremist narratives to severe economic disruptions caused by trade instability in the Suez Canal, Egypt is navigating one of the most challenging periods in its recent history.

On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, Nicole Zedeck and former Israeli Ambassador to Egypt Amira Oron from the Institute for National Security Studies explore Egypt’s role as a mediator in the Gaza conflict, its strategy for the day after, and how it envisions the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Can Egypt bridge the gap between Israel’s military objectives and regional diplomacy? How does Cairo balance its strategic relationship with Israel amid domestic pressures? And how important for Israel is the peace treaty with Egypt?