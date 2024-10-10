National Security Podcast: Navigating the Red Sea challenges

Israel's strategic lifeline is under increasing threat in the Red Sea, on Israel's southern coastline. The ongoing Swords of Iron War has ignited a new wave of danger as Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen intensify their attacks on shipping routes critical to not only Israel's economy, but the worldwide economy.

Nearly 15% of global merchant traffic passes through the Red Sea, as well as 30% of global container traffic. The ripple effects of turbulence in these waters goes well beyond Israel, or the seven other bordering countries. The question remains if Israel can safeguard its vital trade routes in the Red Sea as Iranian-backed forces close in. Are Israel's alliances and naval strategies enough to face the rising storm? Retired Rear Admiral Yuval Eylon, former head of the Israeli Naval Intelligence Division and senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), joins the National Security Podcast this week to discuss the rising threats lurking in the Red Sea.