National Security Podcast | ‘No New Wars’: Trump's vision for the Middle East

Donald Trump’s Middle East policy during his first term was nothing short of transformative, shaking up alliances, reshaping regional dynamics, and redefining America's role in the region. As he prepares for a second term, the stakes are higher, the challenges are greater, and the opportunities for further change are significant. What can the region—and Israel—expect from another four years of Trump in the White House?

On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, Nicole Zedeck and Dr. Chuck Freilich from the Institute for National Security Studies analyze the key pillars of Trump’s Middle East policy, from the Abraham Accords to the "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran. They explore his approach to Gaza, the Palestinian Authority, and how these strategies align with Israel’s interests.