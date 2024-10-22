National Security Podcast | Sinwar's death: a turning point in the war

One year ago on October 7th at 6:29 am, the Hamas terror organization initiated a surprising, brutal, and murderous attack on Israel, committing unimaginable war crimes against innocent civilian, firing thousands of rockets indiscriminately at major towns and cities, and abducting 251 people to the Gaza Strip. On that day alone, 1,200 Israelis were murdered. To this date, the war has claimed the lives of more than 1,700 Israelis. As Israel regrouped in the aftermath of the attack, the military launched a large-scale ground maneuver in Gaza with two primary objectives: dismantling Hamas's military and governing structures, and securing the release of the hostages.

One year and one week after the October 7th massacre, Israel eliminated the mastermind behind the heinous attack, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. This critical point in history provides a turning point for not only the war in Gaza, but the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon as well. On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, Senior Researcher and Director of the Israel National Security Policy research program at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and former member of the Israeli Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Ofer Shelah, discusses how Israel should use these military successes to its strategic advantage.