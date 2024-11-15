National Security Podcast | The cost of fighting Iran's Axis of Evil

Israel is currently fighting its longest war in history, a seven front war orchestrated by Iran and its proxies in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq. While the war has had the greatest impact on Israeli society, with nearly 800 fallen soldiers and more than 800 civilians killed, it’s also taken a costly hit on the economy, costing roughly 250 billion shekels, the equivalent of $66 billion USD.

In the beginning of November, the Israeli government approved the 2025 state budget, set to be the largest budget in Israel’s history. Israel is paying a heavy price for the ongoing war, but can the Jewish state afford it? What's the price Israel must pay to defend itself? On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, in partnership with the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), Professor Esteban Klor answers the most pressing questions surrounding Israel's fiscal responsibility, or lack thereof.