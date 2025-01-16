National Security Podcast | The Political Football of Soft Power in the Middle East

In the Middle East, influence isn’t just built with military might or economic dominance—it’s shaped through soft power, the ability to win hearts and minds. From Saudi Arabia’s bold move to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup to Israel’s leadership in technology and innovation, the region is rewriting the playbook on global influence. By leveraging sports, culture, and groundbreaking innovation, nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Israel are redefining how they engage with the world. These strategies go beyond prestige; they aim to forge partnerships, attract investments, and reshape perceptions of the region.

On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, Nicole Zedeck and Dr. Tomer Fadlon from the Institute for National Security Studies explore how Middle Eastern nations use soft power to achieve their strategic objectives and transform the region's global standing.

"On the one hand the Qatari World Cup was quite successful, but on the other hand it also exposed people around the world to other things in Qatar which are mainly negative. I think Saudi Arabia learned a lesson from Qatar, and by 2034, many desired goals in its ‘Vision 2030’, will be accomplished already, and will expose the world to a new Saudi Arabia", says Dr. Tomer Fadlon.