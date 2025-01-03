National Security Podcast | The winding path to Israel-Saudi normalization

The prospect of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia stands as one of the most significant geopolitical developments in the Middle East in recent years. While both countries share strategic interests, including countering the growing influence of Iran and fostering economic cooperation, the road to normalization is filled with complex political, religious, and security hurdles. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, envisions economic diversification and a modernized image of the Kingdom. At the same time, Israel seeks to solidify its regional alliances following to Swords of Iron War, continue the Abraham Accords and secure long-term strategic stability.

"Just before the war, a draft of some sort for an agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, which Israel is only side partner to, was in many ways ready for signing. Hamas succeeded in stopping the momentum and halting this process, but contrary to what the Saudis might say publicly – it is still on the table", says Dr. Yoel Guzansky from the Institute for National Security Studies in the week's episode of the National Security Podcast.