National Security Podcast: Unfolding crisis in Syria and what it means for Israel

The intricate and volatile situation in Syria could reshape parts of the country, which remains a critical fault line in the Middle East. Over a decade since the outbreak of its brutal civil war, Syria is a fractured state, divided between the Assad regime, opposition forces, Kurdish factions, and remnants of ISIS, with powerful external players such as Russia, Turkey and Iran. In this week’s episode of the National Security Podcast, senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, Dr. Carmit Valensi, explores the latest development in Syria with the surprising resurgence of rebel forces, and what strategic moves Israel should consider as the region teeters on the brink of change.