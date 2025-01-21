'The day after' in Gaza is already here & Hamas isn't going anywhere | Analysis

On Friday, the Palestinian Authority's presidential office issued a grandiose statement attributed to leader Mahmoud Abbas, stating that they are ready to govern the Gaza Strip now that a ceasefire has been reached. "As per the instructions of President Abbas, the Palestinian government has completed all preparations to assume full responsibilities in the Strip," the presidency's statement said.

It continued: "The government administrative and security personnel were fully prepared to carry out their tasks in order to alleviate the suffering inflicted on the Gazan population, allow displaced persons to return to their houses, restore essential services to the Strip, assume responsibility for the border crossings and help commence Gaza reconstruction."

The statement, which came a day after Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and outgoing US President Joe Biden announced the Gaza ceasefire, was hailed by the international community. It raised much excitement that, for the first time after Hamas violently ousted it from Gaza in 2007, the PA is ready to assume control over the Strip, ending Hamas' years-long rule. There is only one problem – nowhere in the ceasefire agreement does it say that Hamas will relinquish control over Gaza.

The first phase of the agreement dictates a pause in hostilities and repositioning of Israeli forces inside Gaza, the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid. That's it. On day 16, talks will begin over "implementing the second phase of the agreement."

What does the second phase of the agreement include? The text is limited to one paragraph, regarding "the announcement of the restoration of sustainable calm (permanent cessation of military and hostile operations)," agreeing on the further release of hostages and prisoners, and "the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip."

As for the third phase, it has three short points: releasing the remaining hostages and prisoners, implementing the reconstruction plan for Gaza and opening the border crossings. The agreement has no mention of who will govern Gaza after the war.

With all due respect for the PA's intentions, and statements by the outgoing and incoming US administrations that Hamas will not control Gaza in "the day after" the war, the current agreement does not include anything of that sort. In the meantime, "the day after" is already here and Hamas is making sure it isn't going anywhere.

Palestinian social accounts shared on Monday footage of Hamas police forces deployed in northern Gaza, which suffered the most destruction by Israeli forces in the 15-month war. Later that day, the head of Hamas’ Internal Security Forces in Gaza, Mahmoud Abu Watfa, said his office will "exert every effort" to maintain the security of citizens and to restore daily life.

The Hamas-controlled government media office in Gaza said in a statement that it deployed "thousands of Palestinian police officers to maintain security and order in various governorates and municipalities," adding: "Ministries and government institutions are fully prepared to begin working according to the government plan to implement all measures that ensure the return of life to normal as soon as possible and gradually."

That doesn't sound like a regime in retreat. As their statements and steps on the ground show, they are hard at work to win over the civilian population in Gaza, the same population on which it brought upon the worst devastation and destruction in Palestinian history.