The National Security Podcast | The Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal and Its Impact on the War

After 15 months of fighting, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas seems to be holding. The current hostage release deal marks a critical moment in the war. Lives are hanging in the balance and this agreement offers not only hope, but a chance to delve into the broader strategic, political and humanitarian dynamics at play. This deal could have a major impact on the region as a whole, but a big question remains on why it’s happening now, well over a year after October 7th, 2023.

On this week's episode of the National Security Podcast, Yohanan Tzoreff from the Institute for National Security Studies breaks down the details behind the recent hostage release deal and ceasefire, and what it reveals about not only the interests of Israelis, but the more complex interests of the Palestinians.

"I think Israeli society is going to face very big and sensitive problems in the next two weeks. There are many hostage families expecting the government to bring their children home. At the same time, everybody understands that in this case, Hamas is going to survive and control Gaza. Is this what we wanted to see at the end of the war? I'm sure nobody would like to see it," says Tzoreff.