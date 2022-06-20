Israel sees highest daily number of Covid cases since April

As of Monday morning, the death toll stood at 10,908, including the 13 deaths over the past week

Over 10,000 new Covid cases were recorded in Israel on Sunday, the highest number since April 4, according to Health Ministry data released Monday.

Of the 26,200 authorized PCR and antigen tests taken on Sunday, 38.95 percent returned positive. Israel's R-number stands at 1.32, a slight increase from the day before.

Earlier in the month, the R-number stood at 1.52. The figure is based on rates from ten days earlier, measuring how many people each Covid carrier infects on average. Any number above one means the virus is spreading.

Some 51,656 people are currently infected, an increase of 55.4 percent over the past week. Roughly 170 are in serious condition, a rise of 95 percent from last week, with 37 of them classified as critical.

As of Monday morning, the death toll stood at 10,908, including the 13 deaths over the past week.

Israel's Health Ministry reportedly instructed hospitals to reopen Covid wards due to the rise in cases, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The rise in cases also led to officials considering reimposing certain restrictions, such as the indoor mask mandate that was officially lifted on April 24.

An unnamed Health Ministry official, cited by Kan, said that a decision on renewing the measure would be made next week.

Officials will also consider authorizing Covid vaccines for the youngest children. This comes shortly after United States regulators approved the first shots for infants and preschoolers on Friday.

The Health Ministry will discuss this at a meeting on Tuesday, according to Ynet.