The restaurant "Mutra," by Israeli chef Raz Shabtai, received a Michelin star Thursday night, becoming the first kosher restaurant to be awarded this title. The restaurant, located in Miami, opened in February 2025 and serves modern Israeli-Middle Eastern cuisine.

Many considered Mutra's achievement impossible, as kosher restrictions prevent the use of certain ingredients. Even in the prestigious restaurant guide, the choice was described as a surprise, yet they praised the restaurant’s ability to reinvent kosher cuisine, offering bold and rich flavors while maintaining a strict “farm to table” concept.

The critics also noted the attentive and friendly service, particularly highlighting the experience of sitting around the lively bar, where the atmosphere encourages diners to sample a variety of dishes.

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The chef shared the exciting news on his Instagram account, along with a video from the moment of victory. Later, the chef published a thank you post on his Instagram account, in which he wrote, "First, thank you, God. For every blessing, every challenge, and for giving me the strength to keep going when the road seemed impossible."

"To my team - this honor belongs to you. Every long day, every late night, every sacrifice, every detail, every plate. Your passion and dedication turned a dream into reality. I am forever grateful to walk this journey beside you."

"To our guests, friends, and supporters - thank you for believing in us and allowing us to share our story through food," wrote the chef.

Shabtai shared in a post that the restaurant is named after his grandmother, Mutra. "The woman who raised me. The woman whose love, strength, and values shaped the person I am today. I named this restaurant after you so that your spirit would live on through every guest we welcome and every dish we serve. This moment carries your name, your legacy, and your love." he wrote.

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"This moment is bigger than a restaurant. It’s about faith, family, perseverance, and the courage to believe before anyone else does. With gratitude, humility, and a full heart, thank you," the chef added.