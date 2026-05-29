Exposure to everyday air pollution, caused by the likes of traffic, smoke, factories, and dust, could be increasing the risk and severity of common migraine attacks, according to findings of a recent Israeli study published Thursday in the Neurology Journal.

The study, conducted by Ben Gurion University of the Negev and the Clinical Research Center at Soroka Medical Center, found that rising levels of air pollution and solar radiation are both factors linked to the severity and frequency of the condition.

According to findings, the short-term effects of these conditions are linked to an increased risk of acute migraine attacks leading to urgent medical care, while cumulative long-term exposure is linked to greater frequency and severity of cases.

The study also found that weather conditions play into the effects of these pollutants.

According to the study, high temperatures and low humidity in the summer intensify the impact of traffic pollution, while the effect of dust pollution is stronger in the winter, with colder temperatures and higher humidity.

"We see that the environment plays a dual role. On one hand, conditions such as heat and humidity influence sensitivity over time, while on the other hand, sharp increases in air pollution can act as an immediate trigger for an attack," said one of the study's leading researchers, Dr. Ido Peles from Soroko Medical Center. "A better understanding of these relationships may eventually enable the prediction of high-risk days and help patients prepare in advance," he added.

Migraines can significantly affect the quality of life for those suffering from attacks, lasting for hours or even days. Current treatments combine pain relief medications and preventative therapies to reduce their frequency and severity.

“Migraine is not an ordinary headache but a chronic disease. People living with migraine know that extreme heat, dust storms, or smoke can worsen attacks. The study shows that this is not merely a momentary trigger but rather a cumulative effect of environmental conditions on disease activity,” said Prof. Gal Ifergane, Head of the Neurology Department at Soroka.

The study, which analyzed data from 7,032 migraine patients in the Be’er Sheva area for over two decades, demonstrates only a statistical association rather than a direct correlation between pollution and its effects on migraine attacks.

Nonetheless, the findings reinforce the understanding that environmental factors play a significant role in influencing migraines and could open the door to the development of prediction and prevention tools.