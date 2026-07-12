A tense overtime: Argentina defeats Switzerland, advances to the World Cup semi-finals

Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored deep in extra time to secure a dramatic 3-1 quarter-final win over 10-man Switzerland on Saturday. They are set to have a heavyweight last-four clash against England in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring off a corner kick from Messi before Dan Ndoye equalized for Switzerland in the 67th minute. The game swung when Leandro Paredes was sent off, leaving Switzerland to play the remainder of the game with 10 men.

Alvarez whipped a gorgeous long-range shot into the top corner in the 112th minute. Martinez added a third nine minutes later. With France playing Spain in the other semi-final, it is the first time since FIFA rankings were introduced in 1992 that the top four ranked teams have all made the semi-finals.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2076151604512772187 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

During the game, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar posted on X, "Vamos Argentina!" Meanwhile, Argentinian President Javier Milei wrote, "VAMOS ARGENTINA CARAJO...!!! LRPMQLRCRMP..."

While speaking with the "Mojo Podcast" last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was following Argentina, calling the country and its President Javier Milei an important ally of Israel

England reached their first World Cup semi-final since 2018 earlier Saturday, beating Norway 2-1 after extra time in Miami. It marked England's third World Cup semi-final since their 1966 triumph, following defeats to West Germany in 1990 and Croatia in 2018.