Reigning world champions Argentina ended Egypt's 2026 World Cup run with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory in the Round of 16 at Atlanta Stadium, overturning a two-goal deficit to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Egypt started strongly and took the lead in the 15th minute, when Yasser Ibrahim headed in Marwan Attia's cross. Argentina had a chance to respond moments later, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir saved Lionel Messi's penalty in the 21st minute before producing further stops against Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez to preserve Egypt's 1-0 halftime lead.

Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage in the 58th minute through Mostafa Ziko, only for the goal to be ruled out after a VAR review. Ziko eventually got his goal in the 67th minute, finishing off a counterattack sparked by Mohamed Salah and assisted by Haitham Hassan.

But Argentina mounted a late surge. Cristian Romero pulled one back with a header from a Messi cross in the 79th minute, before Messi leveled the match five minutes later with a powerful strike inside the box.

In stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez completed the comeback, heading in the winner in the 90+2 minute to crush Egypt's hopes and send Argentina into the quarterfinals.

Argentina will next face the winner of Switzerland vs. Colombia. Egypt reached the last 16 after beating Australia on penalties, while Argentina advanced by defeating Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time.