Belgium stun Senegal with historic comeback as England, USA also reach World Cup last 16

The United States beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to reach the World Cup round of 16 on Thursday, with England and Belgium also advancing in dramatic knockout matches. Folarin Balogun scored and was later sent off as the United States beat a lackluster Bosnia-Herzegovina in Santa Clara. Malik Tillman's late free kick doubled the lead after Balogun's opener, sealing coach Mauricio Pochettino's side's first win over a European team in 11 matches.

Balogun became the first player to score and be sent off in a World Cup knockout match since Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 final.

The USA will now face Belgium in Seattle on July 6 for a place in the quarterfinals.

Belgium, for its part, reached that matchup by erasing a two-goal deficit to beat Senegal in extra time, completing the biggest comeback from a losing position in regulation time in World Cup history. Senegal led 2-0 with just four minutes left in normal time after goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr, before Romelu Lukaku pulled one back in the 86th minute and captain Youri Tielemans equalized three minutes later to force extra time.

Tielemans then converted a controversial penalty in the 125th minute, awarded after a VAR review for a challenge on him, marking the latest goal ever scored at a World Cup.

For England, Harry Kane scored twice in the final 15 minutes for a come-from-behind victory over Congo DR, reaching the last 16. Brian Cipenga's early strike gave Congo DR a shock lead, and goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi kept England at bay for long periods before Kane headed home Anthony Gordon's cross in the 75th minute and struck an 86th-minute winner. England will face Mexico in Mexico City on Sunday.