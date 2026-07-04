Egypt makes World Cup history, but Messi and Argentina await

Egypt beat Australia 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Friday to reach the World Cup last 16, securing the country’s first knockout win at the tournament and one of the finest results in its football history.

Mohamed Salah, who played through concerns over a hamstring injury, was among Egypt’s successful takers in the shootout as Hossam Hassan’s side held their nerve after 120 tense minutes.

“Today was one of the best days of my life, making history with this team,” Salah said after the game. “Tried to give it my best and play while I’m hurt, but this is what I do for the country. I’m very proud of the moment and very proud of the boys.”

The result was a breakthrough for a country with seven African Cup of Nations titles but a modest World Cup record. Egypt first appeared at the tournament in 1934 but had managed only one finals win before this campaign.

Egypt’s reward is a last-16 meeting with Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina, a daunting next step for a team already assured of a celebrated place in Egyptian football history.