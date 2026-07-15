The semi-final game between England was rated "highest risk" after a meeting between FIFA, the FBI, and the Atlanta police department. Measures being implemented include separate entrances into the stadium and dedicated bars in the downtown area near the ground. At a security briefing on Tuesday, there was also a proposal to organize a fan walk for Argentina supporters. The sections specifically cordoned off for the respective nationalities are positioned on opposite ends of the stadium with their own separate entrances.

FIFA has banned Falklands-related imagery inside the stadium, along with flags, banners and signs carrying political or provocative messages. Argentina's Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva confirmed the measures, saying supporters from both countries will be allowed to bring national flags, but political messages relating to the Falklands will not be permitted.

Around 50,000 supporters are expected to attend, approximately 30,000 backing Argentina and 20,000 traveling from England, with about 1,600 officers deployed.

Atlanta Police said in a statement that the department "has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture," with additional personnel deployed in and around event venues, entertainment districts and high-traffic areas. The department said the measures are "designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity, and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event."

The Falklands War in 1982 lasted 74 days and resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine soldiers, 255 British combatants, and three civilians. After Argentina's win over Egypt in the round of 16, players were filmed singing a chant referencing the islands and Argentine greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said Monday that everyone should "focus on the football," adding, "let's not get distracted by things which have never changed and are not going to change." She said the UK position "remains the same," stating the Falklands are British and have the right to self-determination.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said "it's just a game of football" and predicted, "football will do its talking." Police praised the behavior of England fans in the US but urged fans back home to follow their example after more than 500 domestic football-related incidents and over 100 arrests around England's win over Norway on Saturday.