England survive red card and Azteca storm to reach World Cup quarter-finals

England beat Mexico 3-2 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Saturday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, surviving a red card and a frantic late onslaught in one of the best matches of the tournament. Jude Bellingham scored twice in 98 seconds before Julian Quinones pulled one back for Mexico before half-time. Jarell Quansah was then sent off early in the second half for a high challenge, before Harry Kane restored England's two-goal lead from the penalty spot. Kane then conceded a penalty himself, with Raul Jimenez converting, but Mexico could not find an equalizer as England held on.

The match was delayed by an hour due to a severe storm. Jordan Pickford produced the finest performance of his international career, making two brilliant saves from Jimenez in his 17th World Cup appearance, equaling Peter Shilton's England record. England manager Thomas Tuchel called it "an iconic match," saying his team "did it on pure will."

Still, he was sharply critical of the refereeing, calling the penalty against England "a clear and obvious error" and noting all three VAR officials were from Latin American countries in a match against a Latin American side.

The win came at a cost, with Jordan Henderson suffering what Tuchel described as "quite a serious injury" to his wrist after falling over an advertising hoarding while celebrating. England now faces Norway in Miami on July 11.

Mexico became the second co-host eliminated, leaving the United States as the last standing host nation.

Speaking of Norway, the Scandinavian country stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in New Jersey to reach their first-ever World Cup quarter-final, with Erling Haaland scoring twice in the final 11 minutes to send the Seleção home. Bruno Guimaraes missed an early penalty for Brazil before Haaland headed in the opener in the 79th minute from a cross by Andreas Schjelderup, then fired home from outside the box minutes later.

Neymar converted a penalty deep in stoppage time, but it was not enough, and the Brazilian great wept openly after what appeared to be his final World Cup match. Brazil failed to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1990.