Paraguay stunned four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties on Monday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, advancing to the World Cup round of 16 in one of the biggest upsets in tournament history after the teams finished 1-1 through 120 minutes. Jose Canale converted the decisive penalty after Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah all missed for Germany, sparking wild celebrations for the underdogs, who will face either France or Sweden in the last 16.

It marked Germany's first-ever penalty shootout loss at a World Cup.

Julio Enciso opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, heading home a cross from Matias Galarza for Paraguay's first-ever knockout stage goal at a World Cup. Havertz equalized with a glancing header in the 54th minute. Germany thought they had won it when Tah headed in a corner in extra time, but the goal was disallowed after a review for a foul on goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

The result is Paraguay's biggest World Cup win since reaching the quarterfinals in 2010, while Germany's exit extends a pattern of disappointing tournaments following consecutive group-stage eliminations in 2018 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Monday's round of 32 produced two other dramatic results. Brazil opened the day's action with a 2-1 win over Japan, with Kaishu Sano giving Japan an early 29th-minute lead before Casemiro equalized just after halftime and Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in stoppage time to send Brazil through.

The Netherlands and Morocco capped off the night with another penalty shootout in one of the most anticipated matchups of the round. In the shootout, Morocco missed their first attempt, but Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber, and Summerville all failed to convert for the Netherlands, sending Morocco through and ending the Dutch tournament