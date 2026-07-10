Netanyahu on the 2026 World Cup: "I support Argentina, Milei is a great friend of Israel"

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in a lighter tone during an appearance on the "Mojo Podcast," notably mentioning the World Cup and the team he is following in the competition. Who he supports in the tournament, the Israeli Prime Minister replied that he is closely watching Argentina.

While the host immediately named Lionel Messi, Netanyahu first forward another reason — Argentine President Javier Milei. Netanyahu praised the Argentine leader whom he considers an important ally of Israel. "Milei is a great friend of Israel," he said, adding that, in his view, Milei had accomplished remarkable things for his country's economy by adopting a free-market policy.

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Netanyahu also admitted that the two men enjoyed discussing these economic topics. Later in the conversation, he nevertheless acknowledged the athletic strength of Argentina, stating that the country had a "very good team" and a "particularly experienced" player, an obvious reference to Lionel Messi.

The host pointed out that Messi has been playing at the highest level for nearly two decades, asking Netanyahu if he identified with him. The Prime Minister then recalled meeting Messi during a visit to Israel for a match.

This discussion about Argentine highlighted the close relationship displayed by Netanyahu with Javier Milei, one of the most openly pro-Israeli leaders on the international stage, while offering a rare moment of relaxed conversation about football and the World Cup.