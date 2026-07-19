Spain vs. Argentina: Everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup final

The wait is over. Argentina and Spain will face off Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, pitting the defending world champions against the reigning European champions in one of the tournament's most anticipated matchups.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 pm Israel time, with Lionel Messi leading Argentina against a Spanish side spearheaded by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in the first senior meeting between the two stars.

Argentina enters the final chasing history. Lionel Scaloni's squad is one victory away from becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles. The Albiceleste secured their place in the final with a 2-1 semifinal victory over England, thanks to late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez.

Spain, meanwhile, has impressed throughout the tournament with a disciplined defense and clinical attack. La Roja reached the final after defeating France 2-0 and has not conceded a goal in six straight matches, setting a new World Cup record for consecutive clean sheets.

Despite both nations' rich soccerball histories, Sunday's final marks only the second competitive meeting between Argentina and Spain. Their only previous World Cup encounter came in 1966, when Argentina claimed a 2-1 victory. Spain's most memorable result against Argentina came in a 6-1 friendly win in 2018.

The road to the final

Argentina advanced with victories over Algeria, Austria, Jordan, Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England.

Spain's path included wins over Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France, following a scoreless draw against Cape Verde in its tournament opener.

FIFA Introduces First-Ever World Cup Final Halftime Show

Beyond the action on the field, this year's final will make history with FIFA staging the first halftime entertainment show ever held during a World Cup final.

Inspired by the Super Bowl, the approximately 11-minute performance is expected to feature Justin Bieber, Madonna, BTS, Gustavo Dudamel and Shakira, who will perform the tournament's official anthem.

The show is expected to extend halftime beyond the traditional 15 minutes outlined in soccerball's Laws of the Game, with reports suggesting the interval could last between 20 and 30 minutes to accommodate the stage setup and breakdown.

Weather Concerns Ease Ahead of Final

Preparations for the championship match were briefly overshadowed by environmental and weather concerns. Earlier this week, smoke from major Canadian wildfires drifted across the northeastern United States, prompting air quality alerts in the New York metropolitan area and raising questions about whether the match could be affected.

Heavy thunderstorms also disrupted both teams' final training sessions in New Jersey. Spain canceled its final outdoor practice because of lightning and flooding, while Argentina delayed training before ultimately choosing to practice in the rain.

With the weather improving, the stage is now set for one of the biggest matches in world soccer as Argentina looks to defend its crown and Spain aims to lift its first World Cup since 2010.