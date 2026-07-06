Trump lobbied FIFA to lift Balogun's red card suspension ahead of the Belgium clash

FIFA lifted Folarin Balogun's one-game red card suspension on Sunday, making the US striker available to face Belgium in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday in Seattle. This after US President Donald Trump called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request a review.

Trump reportedly made three calls to FIFA since last Wednesday to push for the change. Trump celebrated the ruling on social media, writing, "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!"

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Balogun, the USMNT's top scorer with three goals, was sent off in the 64th minute of the US's 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on July 1 after Brazilian referee Raphael Claus reviewed a video of Balogun stepping on defender Tarik Muharemovic's ankle. No foul was initially called, and the decision shocked players and coaches. "If you look at the foul, it was just zero intent at all," Christian Pulisic said. Balogun said a yellow card "would have been fair."'

FIFA cited Article 27 of its disciplinary code, which allows the committee to suspend a red card subject to a probationary period. The decision appeared to be the first time since 1962 that a red card during a World Cup did not result in a suspension.

Belgium's federation called it "astonishing" and said it was "investigating all potential options," while Belgium coach Rudi Garcia compared the ruling to an April Fools' joke. Norway coach Stale Solbakken said, "What about the next red card? Is there going to be some committee somewhere that is going to take that card away? It's a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision that will hurt the World Cup."

US coach Mauricio Pochettino welcomed the decision, saying, "We were punished enough against Bosnia-Herzegovina to play with 10 men for 30 minutes in a decision that was completely unfair." US players learned of Balogun's availability through social media on their bus ride to training, with Chris Richards saying, "I think a lot of us thought it was AI at first."