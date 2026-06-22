US official claims to have prevented the infiltration of Iranian Revolutionary Guards

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on Sunday that American authorities had foiled an attempt by members of Iran's Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to enter the United States under the guise of the official Iranian delegation attending the 2026 World Cup.

According to Mullin, Tehran allegedly tried to bring individuals into the United States who were presented as members of the national team’s staff. Following security screenings, only 53 people were ultimately authorized to join the Iranian delegation.

Mullin indicated that several applicants for entry into the US had been identified as having ties to the IRGC, despite not being a part of the team's sporting or medical staff.

It was also reported that there was an increase in the arrests of Iranian nationals attempting to enter the United States from Canada. Some investigations conducted following these apprehensions have also revealed alleged links with the Revolutionary Guards.

The Iranian authorities are complaining about the treatment their team received from the United States, as it was forced to leave American soil immediately after its matches to go to Mexico. These accusations come amid high tensions between Washington and Tehran, even as the two countries simultaneously conduct negotiations on several regional and security issues in Switzerland.