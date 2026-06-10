World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Key Matches, and Knockout Dates

With qualification now complete and all 48 nations confirmed, the full schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been unveiled. Hosted across Mexico, the United States, and Canada, the expanded tournament will feature a record-breaking 104 matches over 37 days, bringing together the world's top soccer nations for a month of action across North America.

The tournament kicks off on June 11 at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca and concludes with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

From Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé to Cristiano Ronaldo and England's new generation of stars, soccer's biggest names are set to take center stage. Here's your guide to the most anticipated group-stage fixtures and the dates that will define the road to the trophy.

Key Group Stage Matches

(Israel Time / US Eastern Time)

Thursday, June 11

Group A

Mexico vs. South Africa — 22:00 IST / 15:00 ET

Saturday, June 13

Group C

Brazil vs. Morocco — 01:00 IST (Sun) / 18:00 ET (Sat)

Sunday, June 14

Group E

Germany vs. Curaçao — 20:00 IST / 13:00 ET

Group F

Netherlands vs. Japan — 23:00 IST / 16:00 ET

Monday, June 15

Group H

Spain vs. Cape Verde — 19:00 IST / 12:00 ET

Tuesday, June 16

Group I

France vs. Senegal — 22:00 IST / 15:00 ET

Wednesday, June 17

Group J

Argentina vs. Algeria — 04:00 IST / 21:00 ET (Tue)

Group K

Portugal vs. DR Congo — 20:00 IST / 13:00 ET

Group L

England vs. Croatia — 23:00 IST / 16:00 ET

Friday, June 19

Group D

United States vs. Australia — 22:00 IST / 15:00 ET

Saturday, June 20

Group A

Netherlands vs. Sweden — 20:00 IST / 13:00 ET

Group E

Germany vs. Ivory Coast — 23:00 IST / 16:00 ET

Sunday, June 21

Group H

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia — 19:00 IST / 12:00 ET

Monday, June 22

Group J

Argentina vs. Austria — 20:00 IST / 13:00 ET

Group I

France vs. Iraq — 00:00 IST (Tue) / 17:00 ET (Mon)

Tuesday, June 23

Group K

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan — 20:00 IST / 13:00 ET

Group L

England vs. Ghana — 23:00 IST / 16:00 ET

Thursday, June 25

Group H

Ecuador vs. Germany — 23:00 IST / 16:00 ET

Friday, June 26

Group I

Norway vs. France — 22:00 IST / 15:00 ET

Saturday, June 27

Group H

Uruguay vs. Spain — 03:00 IST / 20:00 ET (Fri)

Group L

Panama vs. England — 00:00 IST / 17:00 ET (Fri)

For further reading:

The stories, the politics, and the Cinderellas: the World Cup is fast approaching

World Cup 2026: The 10 Highest Earners Who Will Appear in the Tournament

Injury Blow: The Stars Who Will Watch the 2026 World Cup from Home

Tuesday, June 23rd:

Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan – 20:00

Group L: England vs Ghana – 23:00

Thursday, June 25:

Group H: Ecuador vs Germany – 23:00

Friday, June 26:

Group I: Norway vs. France – 22:00

Saturday, June 27:

Group H: Uruguay vs. Spain – 03:00 (late Friday night to Saturday)

Group L: Panama vs. England – 24:00

The Road to the Final

Once the expanded group stage concludes, the competition moves into a single-elimination format, beginning with the newly introduced Round of 32.

Knockout Stage Schedule

Round of 32: June 28 – July 3

Round of 16: July 4 – July 7

Quarter-finals: July 9 – July 12

Semi-finals: July 14 – July 15

Final Weekend

Third-place match: July 18, Miami

World Cup Final: July 19, 22:00 IST / 15:00 ET, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

With more teams, more matches, and a month-long festival of football spread across three countries, the 2026 World Cup promises to be the most ambitious edition of the tournament yet. The countdown to kickoff has officially begun.