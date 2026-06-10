World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Key Matches, and Knockout Dates
48 teams. 104 matches. 37 days. The largest FIFA World Cup in history is almost here
With qualification now complete and all 48 nations confirmed, the full schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been unveiled. Hosted across Mexico, the United States, and Canada, the expanded tournament will feature a record-breaking 104 matches over 37 days, bringing together the world's top soccer nations for a month of action across North America.
The tournament kicks off on June 11 at Mexico City's iconic Estadio Azteca and concludes with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.
From Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé to Cristiano Ronaldo and England's new generation of stars, soccer's biggest names are set to take center stage. Here's your guide to the most anticipated group-stage fixtures and the dates that will define the road to the trophy.
Key Group Stage Matches
(Israel Time / US Eastern Time)
Thursday, June 11
Group A
Mexico vs. South Africa — 22:00 IST / 15:00 ET
Saturday, June 13
Group C
Brazil vs. Morocco — 01:00 IST (Sun) / 18:00 ET (Sat)
Sunday, June 14
Group E
Germany vs. Curaçao — 20:00 IST / 13:00 ET
Group F
Netherlands vs. Japan — 23:00 IST / 16:00 ET
Monday, June 15
Group H
Spain vs. Cape Verde — 19:00 IST / 12:00 ET
Tuesday, June 16
Group I
France vs. Senegal — 22:00 IST / 15:00 ET
Wednesday, June 17
Group J
Argentina vs. Algeria — 04:00 IST / 21:00 ET (Tue)
Group K
Portugal vs. DR Congo — 20:00 IST / 13:00 ET
Group L
England vs. Croatia — 23:00 IST / 16:00 ET
Friday, June 19
Group D
United States vs. Australia — 22:00 IST / 15:00 ET
Saturday, June 20
Group A
Netherlands vs. Sweden — 20:00 IST / 13:00 ET
Group E
Germany vs. Ivory Coast — 23:00 IST / 16:00 ET
Sunday, June 21
Group H
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia — 19:00 IST / 12:00 ET
Monday, June 22
Group J
Argentina vs. Austria — 20:00 IST / 13:00 ET
Group I
France vs. Iraq — 00:00 IST (Tue) / 17:00 ET (Mon)
Tuesday, June 23
Group K
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan — 20:00 IST / 13:00 ET
Group L
England vs. Ghana — 23:00 IST / 16:00 ET
Thursday, June 25
Group H
Ecuador vs. Germany — 23:00 IST / 16:00 ET
Friday, June 26
Group I
Norway vs. France — 22:00 IST / 15:00 ET
Saturday, June 27
Group H
Uruguay vs. Spain — 03:00 IST / 20:00 ET (Fri)
Group L
Panama vs. England — 00:00 IST / 17:00 ET (Fri)
For further reading:
The stories, the politics, and the Cinderellas: the World Cup is fast approaching
World Cup 2026: The 10 Highest Earners Who Will Appear in the Tournament
Injury Blow: The Stars Who Will Watch the 2026 World Cup from Home
Tuesday, June 23rd:
Group K: Portugal vs Uzbekistan – 20:00
Group L: England vs Ghana – 23:00
Thursday, June 25:
Group H: Ecuador vs Germany – 23:00
Friday, June 26:
Group I: Norway vs. France – 22:00
Saturday, June 27:
Group H: Uruguay vs. Spain – 03:00 (late Friday night to Saturday)
Group L: Panama vs. England – 24:00
The Road to the Final
Once the expanded group stage concludes, the competition moves into a single-elimination format, beginning with the newly introduced Round of 32.
Knockout Stage Schedule
Round of 32: June 28 – July 3
Round of 16: July 4 – July 7
Quarter-finals: July 9 – July 12
Semi-finals: July 14 – July 15
Final Weekend
Third-place match: July 18, Miami
World Cup Final: July 19, 22:00 IST / 15:00 ET, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
With more teams, more matches, and a month-long festival of football spread across three countries, the 2026 World Cup promises to be the most ambitious edition of the tournament yet. The countdown to kickoff has officially begun.