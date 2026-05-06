AI companion robot offers new approach to rising global loneliness

Despite living in an increasingly connected world, loneliness is growing at a striking pace. Recent estimates suggest that one in six people worldwide experiences loneliness, a trend now often described as a “silent pandemic.”

Even more concerning, it is linked to more than 870,000 deaths each year, making it a serious public health issue.

In response to this challenge, an innovation from Israel is drawing attention. ElliQ, developed by Intuition Robotics, is designed to provide companionship—particularly for older adults who are more vulnerable to social isolation.

Unlike standard voice assistants, ElliQ is built to feel more like a companion than a tool. Its creators describe it as having the personality of a “caring granddaughter,” aiming to bring warmth, curiosity, and attentiveness into daily life.

What sets ElliQ apart is its proactive behavior. Rather than waiting for commands, it initiates conversations, suggests activities, and offers gentle reminders—whether to take medication, stay hydrated, or unwind with music. It can also help users reflect on and organize personal memories, creating both emotional engagement and cognitive stimulation.

Early results suggest strong impact. Users interact with ElliQ more than 45 times per day on average. According to its developers, 97% report feeling less lonely, while over 90% say their overall quality of life has improved. There are also indications of broader health benefits, with users experiencing fewer illnesses and hospital visits.

The system is also designed to adapt across cultures. In countries like the United States, ElliQ communicates in a more expressive and engaging way, while in Japan it adopts a quieter, more formal tone in line with local social norms.

As populations age and traditional social bonds weaken, ElliQ points to a new role for technology—not as a replacement for human relationships, but as a way to support and strengthen them with empathy and care.