Can AI prevent the next big wildfire in LA? An Israeli startup thinks so

As devastating wildfires become more frequent around the world, an Israeli startup believes it has found a way to detect fires before they spiral out of control.

FireWave is an artificial intelligence-powered acoustic detection system that identifies wildfires by listening for the sounds of combustion rather than waiting for smoke to become visible.

The technology comes as communities worldwide face increasingly destructive fire seasons. In January 2025, wildfires across Southern California killed at least 31 people, destroyed tens of thousands of homes, and forced more than 200,000 residents to evacuate.

Speaking to i24NEWS from northern Israel's Carmel Forest, the site of Israel's deadliest wildfire in 2010, FireWave co-founder Dr. Jenia Yurkovsky said early detection is critical.

"Because of climate change and the increasing dryness of vegetation, we see fires becoming more and more unstoppable," Yurkovsky said. "The main goal is to detect the fire as quickly as possible before it spreads."

Unlike conventional wildfire detection systems that rely on cameras to identify smoke, FireWave uses AI-powered sensors mounted on trees that continuously monitor for the acoustic signature of a fire.

"Usually, we can detect a fire in two to three minutes," Yurkovsky said.

Each solar-powered sensor is designed to operate autonomously for up to five years without maintenance, transmitting alerts only when a fire is detected. The latest version also includes satellite connectivity, allowing deployment in remote areas without cellular coverage.

When a fire is detected, the system immediately sends an alert to firefighters through a mobile app, providing GPS coordinates and audio recordings so responders can verify the threat before dispatching crews.

During a live demonstration for i24NEWS, FireWave detected a controlled fire in less than two minutes.

The speed could prove crucial. Existing camera-based wildfire detection systems can take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour to detect fires in dense forests, allowing flames to spread rapidly before emergency services are notified.

The company currently has about 50 sensors deployed across Israel and plans to install hundreds more in the United States in the coming months as it scales production.

Wildfires have become an increasingly costly global challenge. In the United States alone, annual wildfire losses are estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars, while millions of homes in high-risk fire zones face soaring insurance premiums or difficulty obtaining coverage altogether.

Yurkovsky hopes FireWave can help change that.

"I hope this product will help people all over the world," he said. "Maybe we can solve this problem once and for all."