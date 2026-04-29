Drones, AI and modern warfare: Israel accelerates the technological revolution on the battlefield

The growing use of artificial intelligence in military systems is reshaping modern warfare, with Israel emerging as a key hub for this shift.

Companies such as XTEND are developing remotely operated drones designed to carry out missions in high-risk environments, reducing the need to put soldiers directly in harm’s way.

These systems rely on networks of agile, intelligent drones capable of entering buildings, scanning terrain, and identifying threats in real time. According to co-founder Aviv Shapira, the technology has already helped prevent casualties by limiting the need for close-quarters human operations.

Beyond battlefield tactics, cost is a major factor driving adoption. While traditional weapons like missiles can cost millions of dollars, these drones are relatively inexpensive, dramatically shifting the balance between cost and effectiveness. Their affordability is also contributing to rapid global proliferation, including among non-state actors, adding new layers of complexity to modern conflicts.

A key element of Israel’s approach is its emphasis on software. Advances in AI allow drones not only to be piloted remotely but also to perform certain functions autonomously, including aborting missions if conditions change—capabilities that conventional weapons lack once deployed.

This technological push comes amid ongoing regional tensions, with Israel significantly increasing defense investment in recent years. Analysts say the trend could eventually lead to a “drone-centric” military model, where human operators oversee largely automated systems—marking a fundamental shift in how wars are fought.