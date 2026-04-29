'Finding Satoshi' documentary probes identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto

A new documentary is reigniting one of the biggest mysteries in modern finance: the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous figure behind the creation of Bitcoin.

In Finding Satoshi, industry insiders and crypto experts are interviewed in an effort to uncover who—or what—Nakamoto really is. The film’s producer, Jordan Fried, says the project began as an ambitious “true crime-style” investigation into a figure whose identity has remained hidden since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009.

“Satoshi Nakamoto” is the pseudonym used by the unknown person or group that developed Bitcoin and authored its original white paper. Despite years of speculation and numerous claims, Nakamoto’s identity has never been definitively confirmed, making it one of the most enduring enigmas in the tech and financial worlds.

Fried says the documentary explores both the mystery of Nakamoto’s identity and the broader purpose behind Bitcoin’s creation. “It’s less about who Satoshi is and more about why Bitcoin was created,” he explained, emphasizing the cryptocurrency’s founding vision as a decentralized alternative to traditional financial systems.

The film also reflects the evolution of Bitcoin itself—from a niche digital asset once associated with illicit activity to a mainstream financial instrument now held by major corporations and traded globally. Fried noted that more than 200 publicly traded companies now include Bitcoin on their balance sheets, highlighting its growing legitimacy.

While the documentary claims to present a “definitive answer” to Nakamoto’s identity, Fried declined to reveal details ahead of its wider release, dismissing earlier speculation that pointed to cryptographer Adam Back.

Ultimately, Finding Satoshi aims to deepen public understanding of Bitcoin’s origins and its underlying philosophy, while revisiting the enduring question of who created the world’s first cryptocurrency—and why.