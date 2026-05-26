How cutting-edge technology is transforming rehabilitation for elderly patients in Israel

Inside Beit Balev, a rehabilitation and elderly care network in Israel, patients recovering from severe injuries and illnesses are being treated with technology more commonly associated with the future than with traditional nursing homes.

From AI-assisted physiotherapy systems to virtual reality therapy and cognitive training platforms, Beit Balev is integrating advanced digital tools into patient care in an effort to improve recovery outcomes and quality of life for elderly and mobility-challenged patients.

One of the center’s most notable rehabilitation systems uses motion-tracking cameras and interactive screens to guide patients through personalized physical therapy exercises. The platform displays an instructor performing movements while simultaneously monitoring the patient’s own performance in real time, correcting posture and movement accuracy instantly.

Richard, one of the patients undergoing rehabilitation at the center, described the technology as a key part of his recovery after arriving at the facility nearly paralyzed in all four limbs.

“When Richard came to the hospital, he was practically paralyzed,” one therapist explained. “He had very little controlled movement. Now he’s rolling in bed independently, getting up by himself, and has started walking with a walker.”

The exercises are individually tailored to each patient’s physical condition, motor difficulties, and strength limitations. Therapists say the system allows patients to continue practicing regularly outside of standard physiotherapy sessions while tracking measurable progress.

The center has also adopted a digital therapy platform called Cognishine, which focuses on cognitive rehabilitation and communication skills. The system allows therapists to create personalized exercises aimed at improving speech, memory, and mental function, while remotely monitoring patient progress in real time.

In addition to physical and cognitive rehabilitation, staff at Beit Balev are using virtual reality headsets as part of occupational therapy. The technology enables patients, including terminally ill individuals and those with severe mobility limitations, to virtually visit cities and places they can no longer physically reach.

One therapist recalled the emotional reaction of an elderly patient who was able to revisit her hometown through VR technology.

“She became very emotional,” the therapist said. “All of us became emotional watching her experience it.”

Staff members say introducing elderly patients to advanced technology also helps reduce fear and isolation often associated with aging and long-term hospitalization.

“Many of them didn’t grow up with technology, so this gives them an opportunity to be part of something new,” one therapist explained. “They realize it’s not just for young people. It can also be enjoyable and empowering for them.”

The center is now preparing to open what it describes as its first immersive interactive sensory room in Rishon LeZion, combining movement, emotional therapy, and multi-sensory digital experiences customized by therapists for individual patient needs.

For Richard, the impact has already been life-changing.

“They made a miracle,” he said. “It’s really a miracle.”