Israel showcases combat-proven arones at UVID DroneTech 2025

The modern battlefield is being transformed by drone technology, and Israel, long seen as a pioneer in unmanned aerial systems, is adapting to maintain its edge.

At the U-VID DroneTech 2025 conference, Israeli companies highlighted “combat-proven” systems developed over years of operational experience, aiming to secure international contracts despite shifting geopolitical and diplomatic challenges.

The 13th iteration of the conference, held this week, brought together more than 100 companies from Israel and abroad to showcase offensive and defensive drone systems, ranging from loitering munitions to drone-jamming radios.

Organizers described the event as one of the largest drone industry gatherings worldwide, serving as a gateway to Israel’s UAV ecosystem.

“The conference you came to is the gate to the UAV ecosystem of Israel,” said Alon Unger, founder and chairman of UVID. “There are more than 100 companies here to show and collaborate, both from Israel and from abroad.”

Speakers emphasized Israel’s battlefield-tested advantage. “We are combat proven,” said Pini Yungman, president of TSG. “We have many years of experience, and over the last two years we have further improved our systems—something that doesn’t exist elsewhere in the world.”

Yet, as drone innovation spreads globally, Israel’s uniqueness is challenged. Battlefield developments in Ukraine, including FPV drones, fiber-optic control systems, and drones launched from other drones, have introduced new operational tactics. Frontline improvisation by soldiers has driven innovation but comes with risks when explosives are involved, according to Yiftach Kleinman, CEO of Spear UAV.

Despite these global advances, Israeli firms argue that the maturity and reliability of their systems provide a competitive edge. “The challenge was turning drones into a real military-grade product,” Kleinman explained. “Many drones were built for civilian use, like taking wedding photos, not for battlefield conditions.”

Mark Koltun, CEO of Attis Aviation, highlighted the importance of safety and reliability. “One advantage of Israeli UAV systems is their reliability and operator safety. Most companies here operate under strict military and civilian regulations, producing highly dependable systems,” he said.

Israel’s engineering expertise and adaptability continue to sustain demand for its drone technology worldwide. Governments in the United States, Greece, Ukraine, Spain, Argentina, Norway, the United Kingdom, India, the UAE, and beyond have shown interest, even as diplomatic pressures and political fluctuations occasionally impact sales.

“Whatever you see in Ukraine, you can find better in Israel,” said Kleinman, explaining the depth of the country’s military tech sector, supported by decades of education and innovation.

The conference also pointed to the next frontier of UAV development: artificial intelligence, software integration, and data management. Israeli companies are preparing next-generation systems that combine combat experience with cutting-edge technology, ensuring the nation remains at the forefront of drone warfare even as new players emerge globally.