Israel faces growing challenge to bring back its scientific talent

As global competition for highly skilled professionals intensifies, Israel is confronting a critical issue: how to retain and bring back its top researchers.

For ScienceAbroad, the stakes are high, without reconnecting with its scientific diaspora, the country risks weakening its academic strength, innovation capacity, and even aspects of its national security.

Leading the organization, Nadav Douani challenges the commonly used term “brain drain.” In his view, Israeli scientists are not leaving permanently, but rather going abroad to gain experience and expand their expertise. The real difficulty, he argues, lies in what happens afterward: returning home.

After spending years overseas, many researchers encounter barriers when trying to reintegrate into Israel’s academic institutions or private sector. Limited job opportunities that match their qualifications often make the transition back difficult.

However, professional hurdles are only part of the picture. Douani points to broader lifestyle considerations that influence decisions.

Many expatriate scientists build stable lives abroad, benefiting from more predictable environments, education systems, and day-to-day security. These factors can make the idea of returning to Israel less appealing. As he puts it, the challenge is not just about employment, but also about culture, family life, and personal safety.

To address this, ScienceAbroad has developed targeted initiatives aimed at easing the return process. One of its central programs, the “Talent Lab,” connects researchers with career opportunities in Israel, listing hundreds of relevant positions each month. The goal is to help scientists both advance professionally and reestablish their lives in Israel.

Beyond job placement, the organization operates a global network of more than 70 communities, maintaining strong ties between Israel and its researchers worldwide.

Interestingly, the aftermath of the October 7 attacks has had an unexpected effect. Rather than driving people away, the crisis has, in some cases, strengthened emotional connections to Israel. According to Douani, many expatriates are reconsidering where they want to build their future—and increasingly, that place is Israel.

With demographic pressures, economic needs, and national identity all at play, the effort to attract back scientific talent is becoming a central strategic priority for the country’s future.