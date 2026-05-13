The generative AI revolution has already transformed how we write code and create art, but a critical bottleneck has remained: the massive, complex digital infrastructure required to keep those systems running.

Traditionally, designing and deploying secure cloud environments took weeks of manual labor by highly skilled architects. Now, an Israeli startup born out of the IDF’s elite intelligence units claims it can do the same work in a single day.

Speaking with i24NEWS, Jonathan Or, co-founder and CEO of Autopipe, detailed how his company is filling the "forgotten" gap in the AI boom. While the industry has spent two decades focused on building applications, the underlying infrastructure has often been prone to human error, misconfiguration, and lengthy delays.

"The story of Autopipe started during my service in the IDF intelligence core," Or explained. "We had projects where I needed to design infrastructure to be secure and stable. It took a lot of time and a lot of failures. During the ChatGPT revolution, I decided to adopt AI to solve this."

Autopipe operates as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform powered by AI agents. These agents are designed to architect and deploy cloud infrastructure automatically, ensuring it is optimized for security and stability from the jump.

However, the efficiency of Autopipe comes with a sobering prediction for the tech workforce. Or noted that as giants like Amazon and Microsoft reduce their headcounts, the infrastructure sector is next in line for a major shift.

"AI is going to not replace completely these jobs, but it’s going to impact them for sure," Or said. "Within a couple of years, AI will replace all the junior architects. Companies will hire less because companies like Autopipe can do in a couple of hours what used to take months."