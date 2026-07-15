Y2K bug: The global breakdown that never happened

At the end of the 1990s, Britney Spears was playing on repeat on the radio, "Friends" and "Seinfeld" still dominated the TV screen, and the world was preparing to enter a new millennium. But behind the excitement generated by the arrival of the year 2000 lurked a major concern - the fear of a worldwide computer failure.

The change of year was only supposed to last a second, yet governments, businesses, and IT specialists prepared for it for months, even several years. The reason, a peculiarity inherited from the early days of computing, when computer storage capacity was still limited and expensive.

To save memory, many programs recorded only the last two digits of a year. Thus, 1996 appeared simply as "96." The transition from December 31, 1999 to January 1, 2000 would therefore reset the counters to "00".

Specialists feared that some systems would interpret this date as the year 1900 rather than 2000. Such confusion could have caused calculation errors, disrupted software, or interfered with the operation of equipment dependent on computer systems.

The most alarming scenarios mentioned power outages, disruptions in transportation, banking malfunctions, or even the shutdown of essential public services. At a time when information technology already occupied a central place in infrastructure, the risk was taken very seriously.

In the United States, an information center dedicated to the transition to the year 2000 was established as early as 1995 to coordinate preparations and help both government agencies and businesses identify their vulnerable systems.

France also mobilized. From the beginning of 1999, the government intensified its efforts to prevent potential breakdowns. Under the presidency of Jacques Chirac, a task force called "Y2K Transition" was assigned to coordinate the verification and updating of computer equipment. Considerable sums were invested by public authorities and businesses in order to adapt the relevant software.

All around the world, thousands of computer scientists reviewed programs, modified problematic lines of code, and carried out tests before the critical date.

When midnight finally struck, the predicted catastrophe did not occur. The few incidents that were reported remained limited and did not cause any major paralysis. For some, this lack of damage showed that the concerns had been exaggerated. For specialists, it is above all explained by the scale of the preventive work carried out beforehand.

The Y2K bug was therefore indeed a real computer vulnerability, but its potential consequences were largely neutralized before they could materialize.

Another challenge related to the digital measurement of time is looming on the horizon: the Year 2038 bug. Some older systems record dates as a limited number of seconds elapsed since January 1, 1970. On January 19, 2038, this capacity could reach its limit and cause errors on devices and software that have not been updated.

As in 2000, IT specialists still have time to intervene. But this new deadline serves as a reminder that behind every date displayed on a screen are sometimes old technical choices, which can resurface several decades later.