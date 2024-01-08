An extensive investigation by the BBC has uncovered dozens of allegations of rape, torture, and forced abortions against the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), one of the world’s largest evangelical Christian churches based in Nigeria.

Over 25 former church members across several countries allege that charismatic leader TB Joshua carried out egregious abuses inside the church’s Lagos headquarters for nearly 20 years.

Allegations include whipping and chaining worshippers, fake miracle healings broadcast internationally, and repeated sexual assault of female members leading to multiple forced terminations.

Joshua, who died in 2021, drew millions of global followers as an influential African pastor. But former devotees likened subjugation inside SCOAN’s secretive compound to being in a cult. Many were teenagers recruited internationally when joining the tight-knit church community.

The BBC's two-year investigation uncovered allegations from dozens of ex-members of the church, including five British individuals, detailing harrowing experiences inside the secretive Lagos compound spanning almost two decades.

Testimonies include instances of physical violence, child abuse, sexual assault, forced abortions, and manipulation of "miracle healings" broadcasted to millions worldwide.

One victim, a British woman known as Rae, spent 12 years as a disciple within the compound, where she allegedly endured sexual assault, solitary confinement, and attempted suicide. Multiple women narrated instances of sexual abuse, with one woman claiming five forced abortions.

Former disciples, including British individuals, described their experiences within SCOAN as akin to being part of a cult.

The compound hosted at least 150 residents, many living there for decades, under conditions of physical abuse, sleep deprivation, and torture.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations has not directly addressed the specific allegations revealed by the BBC investigation but dismissed previous claims against TB Joshua as unfounded.

Despite the allegations, the church, currently led by Joshua's widow, Evelyn, continues its operations.

Victims and witnesses are urging for a comprehensive investigation into TB Joshua's actions and how the church operated under his leadership for an extended period. Some individuals reported their experiences to UK authorities, although no significant actions were taken.

