The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in response to an Ebola outbreak affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, citing rising cases and difficulties in containing the spread in remote areas.

The declaration, issued on Sunday, is among the highest levels of alert under the International Health Regulations and is intended to boost global coordination and response efforts. Since amendments adopted in June 2024, a higher classification known as a “pandemic emergency” has also been introduced, though the current situation falls under the existing emergency framework.

Health officials said the outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which no vaccine is currently available. As of May 16, the WHO reported eight confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and around 80 suspected deaths in the Ituri province in eastern DRC. Additional cases include one confirmed infection in Kinshasa and a death in Uganda involving a patient who had recently traveled from Ituri.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) reported higher preliminary figures, estimating about 336 suspected cases and 88 deaths potentially linked to the outbreak. Officials noted that the main hotspot is in a hard-to-reach region, complicating sample collection and laboratory confirmation, meaning many cases remain unverified.

The DRC has faced repeated Ebola outbreaks in recent years, including an outbreak between August and December 2025 that killed at least 34 people. The country also experienced its deadliest recorded outbreak between 2018 and 2020, which resulted in nearly 2,300 deaths.

Ebola is a severe viral hemorrhagic fever that spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and has a high fatality rate. While vaccines and treatments exist for some strains, such as the Zaire variant, they are not effective against all forms of the virus. Over the past five decades, Ebola has caused more than 15,000 deaths across Africa.