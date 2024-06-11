Malawi VP's plane found with no survivors - president

The plane crash carrying Malawi's Vice-President Dr. Saulos Chilima has been found with no survivors, said President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday.

Dr. Chilima, 51, his wife and eight others were flying within the country on Monday morning when the aircraft flying from the capital, Lilongwe, disappeared from airport radars. The flight took place in bad weather.

In a news briefing on Tuesday, President Chakwera said the Malawi Defence Force commander informed him that the search and rescue operation were completed and the plane was found. Dr. Chakwera said he was "deeply saddened and sorry" to inform Malawians of the tragedy.

"I know this is a heart breaking situation," he said. "We are all frightened and concerned."

The vice-president Chilima and president Chakwera came from different parties but teamed up to form an alliance during the 2020 elections in the country.

According to the president, the rescue team found the aircraft completely destroyed. Several countries including the United States are said to have provided technological support in the search operation.

In a statement posted Tuesday morning on social media, the U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe said it was "deeply concerned by the news of the crash" and added an offer of "all available assistance including a Defense C-12 aircraft."