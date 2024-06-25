Police fire on demonstrators storming Kenya parliament, at least 5 killed

Police on Tuesday opened fire after tear gas and water cannon failed to disperse the demonstrators attempting to storm Kenya's legislature, with at least five protesters killed, dozens wounded and sections of the parliament building set ablaze as lawmakers inside passed legislation to raise taxes.

Protesters are said to have tried to storm the parliament compound. Citizen TV reported demonstrators managed to enter the Senate chamber earlier in the day.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1805588267015794789 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Protests and clashes also took place in several other cities and towns across the country, with many calling for President William Ruto to quit office as well as voicing their opposition to the tax rises.

Amnesty International reported abduction of 12 citizens suspected of involvement in the #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests. "These abductions of at least 12 people, which have occurred over the last five days and intensified last night, are a gross violation of human rights and amount to arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearance as prohibited under Article 29 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010. Such practices are a grave violation of human rights and international law," said Police Reforms Working Group.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1805528289382961344 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A group of ambassadors and high commissioners for countries including Britain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the United States and the Netherlands issued a statement expressing "concern" at the violence ensuing at the protests. "We are especially shocked by the scenes witnessed outside the Kenyan Parliament," read the British High Commission's post on Facebook.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1805581906232152074 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The finance bill approved by the parliament in second reading aims to raise an additional $2.7 billion in taxes as part of an effort to lighten the heavy debt load, with interest payments alone consuming 37% of annual revenue. The nation's ppposition leader Raila Odinga called for the Finance Bill to be immediately and unconditionally withdrawn.