South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since the country's transition from apartheid.

With just over 40% of the vote in the recent elections, the ANC finds itself in uncharted territory, prompting the initiation of coalition negotiations to secure governance.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the newly formed MK Party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, have emerged as potential coalition partners. However, the divergent ideological stances between the ANC and these parties present significant hurdles in the negotiation process.

The DA, known for its business-friendly policies, stands in contrast to the MK Party and the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which advocate for nationalization of key sectors of the economy. Amidst these differences, speculation abounds regarding the feasibility and stability of potential coalition arrangements.

This electoral outcome marks a pivotal moment in South Africa's political landscape, signaling a departure from the ANC's decades-long dominance. It reflects a growing desire for change among South African voters, who seek solutions to the country's persistent challenges, including widespread poverty, high unemployment rates, and inadequate government services.

Furthermore, the outcome of the election holds implications for South Africa's foreign policy, particularly its stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The ANC's vocal criticism of Israel and recent diplomatic measures underscore its commitment to international justice and solidarity with the Palestinian cause.